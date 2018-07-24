FDA rejects Agile's appeal of Twirla CRL; shares down 41% after hours

Nano cap Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) is down 41% after hours in response to its announcement that the Office Director of the FDA's Office of Drug Evaluation III (ODEIII) has affirmed the issuance of the second CRL in December 2017 related to its marketing application for contraceptive patch Twirla. The company appealed the decision that its application cannot be approved in its present form due to concerns about in vivo adhesion.

Agile plans to appeal the ODEIII decision to the Office of New Drugs.

