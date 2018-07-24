Blackstone Mortgage Trust Q2 originations of $3.9B, net fundings of $779M

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Q2 core EPS of 83 cents vs 64 cents in Q1; book value per share rose to $27.08 in Q2 from $26.95 in Q1.

Originations of $3.9B, compared with $1.9B in Q1; 15% portfolio growth in H1.

Blackstone real estate platform drove significant growth, according to BXMT's presentation.

Net fundings of $779M.

Income from loans and other investments $103.7M vs. $72.5M Y/Y.

