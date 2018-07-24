Malone retiring from Charter Communications board

Cable mogul John Malone is retiring from the board at Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) in a move to cut down on travel and focus on fewer board responsibilities.

CHTR is down 0.8% after hours.

He'll still be director emeritus at the company, where he still holds a significant stake. Malone had just announced his departure from Lions Gate's board last week.

"I remain heavily invested in Charter, both financially and emotionally, and am excited about its prospects," he says.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) is nominating Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) CEO James Meyer to replace Malone on the Charter board.