Ameriprise Financial Q2 results bolstered by wealth & management unit

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Q2 adjusted operating EPS $3.60 vs $2.80 a year ago; AMP +0.08% in after-hours trading.

Net revenue climbed 12% to $1.54B from $1.38B Y/Y.

Assets under management rose 7% to $8921B, reflecting advisor client net inflows; retail client assets increased 10% to $566B, an all-time high.

Client demand for fee-based investment advisory (wrap) products remains strong with net inflows of $5.3B in the quarter – the fifth straight quarter of wrap net inflows over $4B.

Advice & wealth management pretax adjusted operating earnings rose 20% to $350M from $291M Y/Y.

Asset management segment pretax adjusted operating earnings $183M, up 4% from $176M Y/Y.

Annuities pretax adjusted operating earnings fell 9% to $129M from $142M Y/Y.

Adjusted operating return on equity excluding AOCI 31.1% vs 25.2% Y/Y.

