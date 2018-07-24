Ultra Clean acquires Quantum Global for $342M

Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) acquires Quantum Global Technologies for about $342M.

Quantum provides sub-10nm outsourced process tool parts cleaning and engineering services.

Ultra Clean will pay in cash with an additional cash consideration of $15M payable subject to OGT exceeding certain revenue targets next year.

OGT generated $217.9M in revenue in 2017 with $22M in net income and $50.5M adjusted EBITDA.

Ultra Clean expects the transaction to be accretive to its non-GAAP net income starting in Q4.

Ultra Clean shares are flat aftermarket at $15.65.