S&P closes at best level since Feb. 1 but Nasdaq finishes flat after big start

Stocks finished mostly higher, with Alphabet leading a batch of strong corporate earnings reports and helping the S&P 500 close at its highest level since Feb. 1.

Alphabet shares touched a record high of $1,275 after its quarterly results easily beat Wall Street estimates and closed up 3.9% at $1,258.15, and others in the FAANG group of stocks also rose, with Facebook also clinching an all-time high.

The tech group was up as much as 1.5% in early action but settled only 0.5% higher after Alphabet came off its highs and chipmakers turned negative, likely driven by profit-taking amid the tech sector's continued outperformance, rising 16.6% YTD on top of last year's 36.9% surge.

The move was reflected in the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which jumped 1.1% early to a new all-time high before giving back all its gains to finish flat; small-cap stocks struggled, pushing the Russell 2000 lower by 1.1%.

Nine S&P sectors including tech ended higher, led by telecom services (+1.8%), energy (+1.3%) and materials (+1.3%), while consumer discretionary (-0.3%) and real estate (-0.3%) were the day's only losers.

U.S. Treasury prices mostly rose, pushing yields lower; the benchmark 10-year yield slipped 2 bps to 2.95%, while the two-year note was lower for much of the session before rebounding to keep its yield unchanged at 2.62%.

September WTI crude oil settled +0.9% at $68.52/bbl.