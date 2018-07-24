Arlington Asset Investment Q2 asset yields improve on agency MBS

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) reports Q2 core operating income of 59 cents a share, compared with 57 cents in Q1: AI +0.6% in after-hours trading.

"Despite higher prepayment speeds, asset yields improved on our agency mortgage-backed securities during the quarter as the portfolio benefited from reinvestments at current higher yields," says President and CEO J. Rock Tonkel, Jr. " Looking forward, we expect this favorable funding dynamic that benefited core operating income this quarter will normalize."

Economic net interest income was $20.1M, unchanged from Q1.

Total investment loss of $4.52M vs $48.1M in Q1.

As of June 30, 2018, Arlington's agency MBS investment portfolio totaled $5.20B in fair value.

