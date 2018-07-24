U.S. crude supply fell 3.16M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 3.16M barrels of oil for the week ending July 20, vs. a build of 629K barrels in the previous week.

Gasoline reportedly shows a draw of 4.87M barrels and distillates show a draw of 1.32M barrels.

The Cushing hub reportedly shows a draw of 808K barrels, which would be the 10th straight weekly draw if confirmed by EIA data.

Nymex September crude recently was at $68.73/bbl in electronic trading, above today's $68.52 settlement price.

