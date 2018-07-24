Teradyne +8.7% on Q2 beats as memory offsets mobile

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) pops 8.7% aftermarket on Q2 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates despite a 24% Y/Y revenue drop. Upside Q3 guidance has revenue of $540M to $570M (consensus: $519.90M) and EPS of $0.59 to $0.66 (consensus: $0.53).

Revenue breakdown: Semiconductor Test, $360M; System Test, $70M; Industrial Automation, $62M; Wireless Test, $35M.

Key quote from CEO Mark Jagiela: “Second quarter sales and earnings exceeded guidance as our test businesses strengthened through the quarter. Despite the slowdown in test demand for mobile devices, other test markets grew in the quarter led by memory in Semiconductor Test, connectivity in Wireless Test at LitePoint, and storage in System Test. In Industrial Automation, Universal Robots continued its high growth with sales up 45% from Q2 of 2017. At newly acquired Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR), full quarter sales grew over 85% from the year ago quarter on a standalone basis.”

Earnings call is scheduled for 10 AM Eastern tomorrow with a webcast available here.

