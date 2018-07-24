Equity Residential boosts forecast range for year normalized FFO per share

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) boosts midpoint of year same-store revenue forecast to 2.1% from 1.6% and now sees year normalized FFO per share of $3.22 to $3.28 vs. prior forecast of $3.17 to $3.27.
EQR sees Q3 normalized FFO per share of 81 cents to 85 cents.
Q2 normalized FFO per share rose to 81 cents from. 77 cents a year ago, with improvement comprised of:
2 cents a share from increased same-store net operating income;
3 cents a share from lease-up NOI;
1 cent a share negative impact from higher total interest expense.
Q2 same-store revenue rose 2.2%, expenses increased 3.2% and NOI increased 1.8%; average rental rate rose 1.9% and physical occupancy increased by 0.4% to 96.2%.
Source: Press Release
Previously: Equity Residential beats by $0.01, beats on rental revenue (July 24)
