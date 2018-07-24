Equity Residential boosts forecast range for year normalized FFO per share

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) boosts midpoint of year same-store revenue forecast to 2.1% from 1.6% and now sees year normalized FFO per share of $3.22 to $3.28 vs. prior forecast of $3.17 to $3.27.

EQR sees Q3 normalized FFO per share of 81 cents to 85 cents.

Q2 normalized FFO per share rose to 81 cents from. 77 cents a year ago, with improvement comprised of: