Equity Residential boosts forecast range for year normalized FFO per share

|About: Equity Residential (EQR)|By:, SA News Editor

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) boosts midpoint of year same-store revenue forecast to 2.1% from 1.6% and now sees year normalized FFO per share of $3.22 to $3.28 vs. prior forecast of $3.17 to $3.27.

EQR sees Q3 normalized FFO per share of 81 cents to 85 cents.

Q2 normalized FFO per share rose to 81 cents from. 77 cents a year ago, with improvement comprised of:

    2 cents a share from increased same-store net operating income;

    3 cents a share from lease-up NOI;

    1 cent a share negative impact from higher total interest expense.

Q2 same-store revenue rose 2.2%, expenses increased 3.2% and NOI increased 1.8%; average rental rate rose 1.9% and physical occupancy increased by 0.4% to 96.2%.

Source: Press Release

