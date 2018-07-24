Soybeans surge as U.S. readies aid for farmers hurt in trade disputes

U.S. soybean futures rose 1.1% to $8.74/bushel to two-week highs on expectations the Trump administration would announce an aid program to help protect farmers hurt by the side effects of trade disputes.

According to reports, $12B in assistance would be disbursed to farmers through direct assistance, a food purchase and distribution program, and a trade promotion program.

A food purchase program in which the government would buy crops from farmers helped lift soybean prices, says Charlie Sernatinger, global head of grain futures at broker ED&F Man Capital in Chicago, after the market neared a 10-year low last week over concerns about the U.S.-China trade fight reducing demand for American soy.

But the administration’s plan may signal that the trade tensions will drag on, which is bearish for crop prices over the longer term, says Brian Hoops, president of broker Midwest Market Solutions in Missouri.

In today's trade: CNHI +3.6% , DE +3.2% , TITN +2.5% , AGCO +0.6% .

