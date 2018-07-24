Comerica reports Q3 $500M stock buyback plan, names new risk chief

Comerica's (NYSE:CMA) board approves a plan to buy back up to $500M in common stock in Q3 as well as quarterly cash dividend of 60 cents a share, up 76% from Q2.

The board approved the repurchase of up to an additional 10M shares over the 6.2M shares remaining under its prior authorizations.

Comerica is no longer subject to the Federal Reserve's stress testing since banks with under $100B in assets are now exempt from them, according to the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act passed in June.

Separately, Comerica will name Jay K. Oberg chief risk officer effective Jan.1, 2019.

Oberg--currently executive vice president of corporate development, strategy, and capital planning--will succeed Michael H. Michalak, who will retire on Jan. 31, 2019.

Source: Press Release

