Permian pipeline constraints may last into 2020, Wells Fargo says

Oil pipeline constraints in the Permian Basin, where production has soared 37.6% in the last year to 3.3M bbl/day, are now expected to hamper the region into early 2020, according to a new Wells Fargo analysis of infrastructure needs at U.S. petroleum and gas regions and commodity hubs.

The Permian Basin needs more than 1.5M bbl/day of additional oil pipeline capacity out of the region, Wells says, estimating that only one or two of the seven pipeline projects currently under discussion would be built.

In February, Wells had predicted the Permian would face pipeline constraints through Q3 2019.

Permian producers include EOG, PXD, LPI, FANG, SN, COG, CRZO, CXO, RSPP, DVN, NFX, OXY, CVX, XOM, NBL, APC, APA, WPX, CDEV, REN, EGN, JAG, AXAS, HK, MCF, XEC, PE, SM, MTDR, QEP, AR