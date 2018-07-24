Sallie Mae gain in after-hours action as Q2 EPS, NII beats

Sallie Mae (NYSE:SLM) +2.1% in after-hours trading as Q2 results reflect increased private education loan originations, lower provision for private education loan losses, and higher net interest income.

Q2 core EPS rose to 25 cents from 16 cents a year ago.

Private education loan originations rose 13% to $487M, while average yield on the private education loan portfolio was 9.03%, up 70 basis points Y/Y.

Private education loan provision for loan losses was $46M, down from $49M Y/Y.

Net interest income increased 26% to $341M, while net interest margin improved 23 basis points to 6.14%.

For the year, SLM reaffirms core EPS guidance of 99 cents to $1.01 with private education loan originations of $5.0B.

SLM now sees 2018 non-GAAP operating efficiency ratio expected at 38%-39% compared with 37%-38% range given in its Q1 earnings release.

