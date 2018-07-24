Windstream trial: Aurelius bought more notes amid default notice

Aurelius continue to buy more notes in Windstream Holdings (NASDAQ:WIN) even as it alleged a default on the notes, it was revealed today at Windstream's debt-default trial.

That came through testimony at the trial, Bloomberg reports, as the judge permitted some limited questions about Aurelius trading activity while excluding much of it as not relevant.

Aurelius gave notice in September of default. According to testimony, as of Sept. 5 it had around $189M in the August 2023 notes; as of Sept. 21, about $224M, and by Oct. 12 it had bought about $69M more.