Another Boeing blowout quarter possible but not likely, Melius analyst says

Boeing (NYSE:BA) will report Q2 earnings tomorrow morning, and Melius Research analyst Carter Copeland is not ruling out the possibility of another big-beat quarter as he reiterates a Buy rating and $500 price target on the shares.

The analyst forecasts Q2 EPS of $3.21, actually a nickel below Wall Street consensus, due to legal-related charges and final Q2 deliveries, and sees Boeing reporting $2B in free cash flow, a $700M sequential decline.

But Boeing's free cash flow "exhibits a large amount of quarterly volatility, with reported figures often coming in $1B or more above/below consensus due to large, discrete items," holding out the possibility that the company could deliver some surprise upside.

Overall, Copeland does not expect a blowout Q2 result on EPS or cash, "at least based on the items we can observe at present, but recent history suggests that [we] could still get surprised to the upside."