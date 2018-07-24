Micron sales exec discloses sale of $2.2M in shares

A Micron (NASDAQ:MU) senior sales exec has disposed of a few million worth of shares.

Steven Thorsen, senior VP of global sales, sold 40,000 shares last Friday at an average price of $55.0887, or a little over $2.2M worth, according to a form 4 filing.

That coincides with a share drop in the stock after some solid 2018 performance. Today marked its fourth straight lower close, and shares are down to $53.17 from last Wednesday's $57.45, a 7.4% drop .

Shares are off 0.2% after hours today.

Thorsen still owns 126,990 shares after the disposal, according to the form.