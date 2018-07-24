Illinois Tool Works downgraded at Goldman after sales, guidance disappoint

Illinois Tool Works (ITW +1.4% ) is downgraded to Neutral from Buy with a $145 price target, cut from $167, and removed from the Americas Conviction List at Goldman Sachs following the company's disappointing Q2 earnings and guidance.

ITW has outperformed margin expectations for at least the last five years as it streamlined its portfolio, but Goldman says its "conviction has waned" after two quarters of missed expectations. "Specifically, we under-appreciated the margin headwinds associated with price/cost. Additionally, the company called out growth investments (60 bps) for the first time, highlighting that margins could remain pressured for the near-to-medium term."

Goldman now sees ITW as a "show me story," and the company needs to offer strong Q4 and 2019 guidance to maintain some confidence in the stock; it will have the opportunity to do so in its Q3 report or its December investor day, but until then expectations for a differentiated margin or EPS growth have diminished.