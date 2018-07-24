HP Enterprise makes Davis permanent chief of Hybrid IT

HP Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) has named a permanent president of its recently created Hybrid IT business group, promoting Chief Sales Officer Phil Davis to the role.

Davis has served as an interim chief for the group since the beginning of the year; he'll be permanent head of the unit as of Aug. 1.

The group consists of three business units: Hybrid IT Infrastructure, Software-Defined & Cloud, and HPE Pointnext, as well as the Global Operations and Global Sales divisions.

The company also said Pointnext leader Ana Pinczuk will leave the company. In Global Sales, there won't be changes to the go-to-market structure.