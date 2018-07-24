Aquestive Therapeutics prices IPO at $15, trading kicks off tomorrow

Warren, NJ-based Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) prices its IPO of 4.5M common shares at $15 per share. Trading starts tomorrow.

The specialty pharmaceutical firm develops treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Lead candidates are AQST-203, an oral soluble film formulation of diazepam, for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures and AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam, for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.

2017 Financials ($M): Revenues: 66.9 (+28.6%); Operating Expenses: 47.2 (+30.0%); Net Loss: (8.9) (+6.9%); Cash Flow Ops: 5.8 (+171.2%).