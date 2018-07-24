Summit Financial to acquire Peoples Bankshares

Summit Financial (NASDAQ:SMMF) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Peoples in exchange for cash in the amount of $47/share or 1.7193 shares of Summit common stock, resulting in an aggregate transaction value of ~$25.5M.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by each company’s board of directors and is expected to close early in 2019, pending regulatory approvals.

Following consummation of the merger, Peoples’ wholly-owned subsidiary First Peoples Bank will be consolidated with Summit’s bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank.

Press Release