More on Vicor's Q2 results

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) reported revenue growth of 28.6% (Y/Y) to $74.2M.

EPS of $0.19 vs ($0.01) year ago.

Gross margin rate up 350 bps to 48.4%.

Total backlog was $103.1M vs. $89.98M at Q1 end & $73.05M year ago.

Dr. Patrizio Vinciarelli, CEO: "With contributions from Power-on-Package and other state-of-the-art power modules, backlog crossed the $100 million level. Sequential quarterly increases in shipments should result in further improvements in profitability and cash generation in anticipation of future expansions in manufacturing capacity.”

Previously: Vicor reports Q2 results (July 24)