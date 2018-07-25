House repeals tax on medical devices

In a show of bipartisan support, the U.S. House has voted to repeal a 2.3% excise tax on medical devices, which applies to products such as pacemakers and artificial joints, not items directly sold to consumers.

The tax - created in the 2010 Affordable Care Act to help pay for expanding health insurance - took effect in 2013, but Congress suspended it starting in 2016 and recently extended that moratorium until January 2020.

