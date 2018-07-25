KBRwyle strengthens U.S. strategic deterrent forces with $36.5M task order

Global Government Services Business of KBR (NYSE:KBR) has been awarded a $36.5M task order by the U.S. Air Force Installation Contracting Agency (AFICA) to provide sustainment engineering support to the 414th Supply Chain Management Squadron.

This work will be primarily performed at Hill Air Force Base in Utah, as well as other locations around the U.S. The task order award period is 51 months.

Estimated revenue associated with this contract award will be booked into the backlog of unfilled orders for KBR's Government Services business segment.