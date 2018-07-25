Leidos awarded $365M Department of Energy research support contract

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was awarded a Department of Energy contract to support research for the National Energy Technology Laboratory (NASDAQ:NETL). The potential 10-year contract has a total dollar value of $364.7M.

"Leidos and its partners have more than 100 years of combined experience providing scientific and engineering support to the federal government," said Angie Heise, Leidos Civil Group President. "We will leverage that experience as we work with the Department of Energy to continuously improve research efforts at the NETL and help them deliver on their critical mission."