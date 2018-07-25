U.S.-EU trade in focus

President Trump will sit down with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker today to discuss trade, including tariffs on autos, the sector that could have the most economic impact if it becomes a bigger part of the trade wars.

Ahead of the meeting, Trump suggested the two sides should drop all tariffs, barriers and subsidies for "free market and fair trade," but was skeptical the European contingent would agree to the offer.

ETFs: EWG, EWP, EWI, DAX, EPOL, EWD, GF, EWQ, PLND, EIRL, DXGE, IRL, DBGR, GREK, EWO, HEWG, PGAL, EWN, EWK, EDEN, EWGS, EFNL, FGM, QDEU, QESP, HEWI, HEWP, DBSP, DBIT