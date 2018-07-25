Polaris beat estimates in Q2, raised FY2018 guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII) reports North American retail sales rose 6% in Q2.
Sales break-up: Off-Road Vehicles/Snowmobiles: $990.84M (+17%); Motorcycles: $171.41M (-13%); Global adjacent markets: $113.42M (+17%); Aftermarket: $226.86M (+1%).
Income from financial services increased 11% to $21.34M.
Adjusted gross margin rate fell 100 bps to 26%, due to unfavorable product mix, the impact of tariff, commodity and freight cost pressure during the quarter
Operating margin rate up 88 bps to 8.2%.
Total dealer inventory was up 6% Y/Y.
FY2018 Guidance: Adjusted sales: +11% to +12%; Adjusted Diluted EPS: $6.48 to $6.58.
Previously: Polaris beats by $0.15, beats on revenue (July 25)
Now read: Harley-Davidson: Beyond The Politics »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox