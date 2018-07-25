Glaxo invests $300M in 23andme

Aimed at boosting its drug discovery efforts, GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) invests $300M in gene testing company 23andme.

The investment allows the company exclusive access to 23andme's extensive DNA database, four million of its customers have agreed to participate in research, which GSK hopes will help identify new treatments for a range of diseases.

The first project will focus on an experimental oral therapy for Parkinson's disease, linked to a specific genetic mutation that 23andme has already identified in hundreds of its users.