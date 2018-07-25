More on Six Flags' Q2 results

Six Flags (NYSE:SIX) reports revenue rose 5.5% in Q2, primarily due to 3% increase in attendance, 2% increase in guest spending per capita and a 9% increase in sponsorship, international licensing and accommodations revenue.

Revenue break-up: Theme park admissions: $240.47M (+8.4%); Theme park food, merchandise and other: $176.06M (+1.2%); Sponsorship, licensing and accommodations: $28.89M (+9.2%).

The company's Active Pass Base increased 8% Y/Y.

Attendance grew 3% to 9.8M guests for the quarter.

Total guest spending per capita grew 2% to $42.63 per visitor.

Adjusted EBITDA +2.6% to $170.46M.

SIX -0.37% premarket.

Previously: Six Flags EPS in-line, beats on revenue (July 25)