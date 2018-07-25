Kum & Go and WEX again team up on customer card program

WEX (NYSEMKT:WEX) has renewed its agreement with Kum & Go to operate and market the company’s commercial fuel card program, to increase sales and marketing resources that further drive Kum & Go’s retail business growth.

“Our partners know they can rely on WEX technology, service and people to deliver consistent sales growth that strengthens customer brand loyalty,” WEX Senior Vice President Jay Collins said. “Kum & Go’s renewal shows that the industry continues to recognize WEX as a trusted leader in delivering brand-centric commercial card programs.”