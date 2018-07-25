Pier 1 Imports updates on tariff impact

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) says approximately 59% of its FY19 net sales are expected to be derived from merchandise produced in China. The company notes that of that amount, approximately half is expected to consist of product classes subject to the proposed tariff by the USTR.

Pier 1 Imports plans to is evaluate strategies to mitigate the impact of the proposed tariff, including collaborative efforts with its vendor partners, and does not expect financial results in FY19 to be materially affected.

Source: Press Release