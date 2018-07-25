Merck's Keytruda extends survival in first-line HNSCC in late-stage study

Results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, KEYNOTE-048, evaluating Merck's (NYSE:MRK) KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) as monotherapy in first-line recurrent/metastatic hand and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) showed a significant improvement in overall survival (OS) in patients with PD-L1-expressing tumors.

Based on an interim analysis by the independent Data Monitoring Committee, patients receiving KEYTRUDA experienced substantially longer survival compared to standard-of-care treatment with Eli Lilly's ERBITUX (cetuximab) plus chemo.

KEYTRUDA's effect on progression-free survival (PFS) has yet to be determined since the data had not matured at the time of the interim analysis.

The study will continue unchanged. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is December.

The results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference and will be filed with global regulatory authorities.