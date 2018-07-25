Organic sales shine at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) reports organic revenue increased 5% in Q2 to top the consensus estimate for a 2.87% rise.

Unit case volume increased 2% during the quarter, led by trademark Coca-Cola.

Unit case volume by category: Sparkling soft drinks +2%, juice; dairy and plant-based beverages -2%; water, enhanced water and sports drinks +4%; tea and coffee: -1%.

Price/mix contributed two points of revenue growth.

Comparable operating margin expanded more than 300 basis points as divestitures of lower-margin bottling operations and productivity efforts offset a headwind from the adoption of the new revenue recognition accounting standard and the impact of F/X.

Looking ahead, the company holds EPS guidance at 8% to 10% growth and expects at least 4% growth in organic revenue.

