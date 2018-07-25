GM battles through commodity headwinds

General Motors (NYSE:GM) reports EBIT of $2.7B in North America for Q2 and a margin of 9.4%.

GM International delivered EBIT of $100M as gains in China were offset by pressure in South America.

GM Financial saw EBIT of $500M compared to $400M a year ago.

An EBOT loss of $200M was reported for the GM Cruise business as AV development progresses.

"Our operating performance was impacted by signifcant headwinds from commodity costs and currency devaluations in South America," notes GM CFO Chuck Stevens, "For the rest of the year we will focus on fawlessly executing our full-size truck launches and continue managing the business with discipline in a more challenging environment," he adds.

Looking ahead, GM expects full-year EPS of $6.00 vs. $6.41 consensus and auto operating cash flow of $11.5B.