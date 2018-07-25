Santander Consumer USA gains in premarket as Q2 earnings beat

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) +5.3% in premarket trading after posting Q2 EPS 92 cents vs.74 cents a year ago.

"Our ongoing efforts to optimize pricing and dealer experience led to another strong quarter, with robust originations," says President and CEO Scott Powell.

SC received a non-objection from the Federal Reserve for its capital plan, allowing it to pay a dividend of 20 cents a share and start a $200M stock buyback program.

Q2 net interest margin of 10.4% vs 11.3% a year ago.

Q2 total auto originations of $7.9B, up 45% Y/Y, with core auto loan originations of $2.6B, up 15%.

Chrysler Capital loan originations rose 51% Y/Y to $2.7B and Chrysler Capital lease originations surged 84% to $2.6B.

Retail installment contract net charge-off ratio of 6.0%, down 150 basis points.

Troubled debt restructuring balance of $6.0B, down $40M from March 31, 2018.

Return on average equity 19.4% vs. 19.1%.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Santander Consumer beats by $0.16, beats on revenue (July 25)

Previously: Santander Consumer declares $0.20 dividend (July 25)