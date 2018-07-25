ImmuCell sells non-core assets for $700K

Nano cap ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) finalizes the sale of certain non-core assets to British company TCS Biosciences Ltd. for $700K. The transaction includes the cell line and intellectual property supporting its diagnostic test for Cryptosporidium in drinking water. It retains all rights to its animal health, diagnostic, feed and nutritional applications of the technology.

Under the terms of the deal, ImmuCell received $250K upfront and will receive the remaining $450K in two payments in H2 2019. TCS has also placed a $125K order for product that may be sold in Q1 2019.