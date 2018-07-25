STMicroelectronics -2.5% despite slight Q2 beats, product group gains

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) drops 2.5% premarket on Q2 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with an 18% Y/Y revenue growth. Upside Q3 guidance has revenue up 10% on the quarter to $2.5B (consensus: $2.45B) and gross margin of 40%, plus or minus 200 basis points.

Revenue breakdown: Automotive and Discrete Group, $870M (+15.2% Y/Y); Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group (+10.7%); Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (+27.8%); Other, 4M (+24.1%).

Key metrics: Gross margin, 40.2% (+190 bps); operating margin, 12.7%; cash from operating activities, $360M; FCF, -$40M (-20% TTM); capex, $390M; inventory, $41.56B.

Press release.

