More on Dana's Q2 mixed results

Dana (NYSE:DAN) reports revenue rose 12% in Q2, mainly due to higher demand across all three end markets, conversion of sales backlog, and favorable foreign currency translation.

Revenue by segment: Light Vehicle: $873M (+8.7%); Commercial Vehicle: $411M (+15.1%); Off-Highway: $485M (+22.8%); Power Technologies: $285M (flat)

Gross margin rate fell 10 bps to 15%.

SG&A expense rate improved 70 bps to 6.5%.

Adjusted EBITDA up 13% to $246M.

FY2018 Guidance: Sales: $7.75B to $8.05B; Adjusted EBITDA: $950M to $1.01B; Adjusted EBITDA margin: ~12.2%; Adjusted EPS: ~$2.75 to $3.05; Capital expenditure: ~4% of sales; Free cash flow: ~3.5% of sales.

