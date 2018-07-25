GlaxoSmithKline Q2 non-GAAP EPS up 4%; updates fiscal guidance

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Q2 results (£): Revenues: 7,310M (-0.1%); Pharmaceuticals: 4,229M (-3%); Vaccines: 1,253M (+13%); Consumer Healthcare: 1,828M (-1%)

Net Income: 441M; EPS: 0.09; Non-GAAP Net Income: 1,551M (+3.3%); Non-GAAP EPS: 0.28 (+3.7%); CF Ops: 1,362M.

2018 Guidance: Non-GAAP EPS growth to be at 7% to 10% CER from 4% to 7% CER (if no substitutable generic competitor to Advair introduced in US in 2018), if substitute introduced non-GAAP EPS growth of 4% - 7% CER; US Advair Sales: Around £900M.