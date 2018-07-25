Northrop boosts full-year guidance

Q2 net earnings increased 24% to $689M, or $3.93 per diluted share vs. $555M, or $3.16 per diluted share in the prior year period.

Results included earnings for Innovation Systems since the deal's close, which were more than offset by a full quarter of net interest expense related to the acquisition and deal-related costs.

Sales by segment: Aerospace +11%; Mission +1%; Technology -10%.

Raised outlook for 2018: Diluted EPS of $16.60-$16.85 (from $16.20-$16.45), on sales of approximately $30B. Expects free cash flow of $2.4B-$2.6B (vs. $2.3B-$2.6B).

NOC +0.9% premarket

Q2 results