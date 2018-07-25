Check Point Software reports Q2 beats, 12% security sub growth

Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) reports Q2 beats with a 2% Y/Y revenue growth.

Revenue breakdown: Products and licenses, $125.7M (-9% Y/Y); Security subscriptions, $132.1M (+12%); Software updates and maintenance, $210M (+4%).

Key metrics: Deferred revenues, $1.16B (+9% Y/Y); cash flow from operations, $213M (-$13M); cash balance, $4.04B; share repurchase, $250M.

Share purchase increase: Check Point announces a 100% increase to its repurchase program with $2B now allocated with purchases of up to $325M a quarter.

Earnings call is scheduled for 8:30 AM Eastern with a webcast available here.

