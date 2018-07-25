Greenland Acquisition announces pricing of $40M IPO

Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLACU) has priced its initial public offering of 4M units at $10.00 per unit, expected to be listed on The NASDAQ Capital Market and trade under the ticker symbol “GLACU” beginning July 25.

Each unit consists of one ordinary share, one warrant to purchase one-half of one ordinary share, and one right to receive one-tenth of one ordinary share upon the consummation of the Company’s initial business combination.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 600K units.

The offering is expected to close on July 27.