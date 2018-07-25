UPS lower after earnings

UPS (NYSE:UPS) slips in early trading after setting profit guidance with a mid-point below expectations.

The company expects FY18 EPS of $7.03 to $7.37 vs. $7.25 consensus. UPS raises its 2018 free cash flow target to $5.0B.

During Q2, UPS package average daily volume increase 2.6% for the U.S. business and 5.4% for the international business. Adjusted net income rose 22% Y/Y during the quarter, while free cash flow increased to $4.4B. Capex spending came in at $2.8B.

UPS -1.28% premarket to $111.00.

Previously: United Parcel Service beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (July 25)