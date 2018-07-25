Waste Management ups earning guidance

On an as-adjusted basis, excluding certain items, Waste Management's (NYSE:WM) earnings per diluted share were $1.01, beating market expectations by $0.02.

Core price, which consists of price increases net of rollbacks and fees, excluding the company’s fuel surcharge, was 5.3%, compared to 4.7% in the second quarter of 2017.

Internal revenue growth from yield for collection and disposal operations was 2.3% versus 1.9%.

Outlook for 2018: "Given the outstanding performance in our traditional solid waste business and a lower than anticipated tax rate, we are increasing our adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance to a range of $4.05 to $4.10, from $3.97 to $4.05."

Q2 results