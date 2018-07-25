ResTORbio's RTB101 successful in mid-stage study; shares up 144% premarket

Topline data from a Phase 2b clinical trial assessing resTORbio's (NASDAQ:TORC) RTB101 in 652 elderly patients at increased risk of respiratory tract infections (RTIs) showed that the study met the primary endpoint.

A statistically significant proportion of patients experienced clinically meaningful reductions in laboratory-confirmed RTIs during the 16-week treatment period compared to placebo, the primary endpoint with the 10 mg dose. Specifically, the decrease relative to placebo was 30.6% (p=0.026) for all patients. In a subgroup analysis, the decrease relative to placebo was 68.4% in asthma patients and 66.7% in patients at least 85 years old.

Greater TORC inhibition with 10 mg RTB101 + Novartis' AFINITOR (everolimus) failed to meet the primary endpoint. The company says the data suggest that less TORC1 inhibition with RTB101 10 mg once-daily may have greater benefit in high-risk elderly patients.

RTB101 inhibits a multiprotein complex called TORC1 involved in an intracellular signaling pathway called mTOR. The company says animal studies have shown that inhibiting TORC1 may prolong lifespan, enhance immune function, improve heart failure, enhance memory and mobility and delay the onset of age-related diseases.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.