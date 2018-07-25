Deutsche Bank Q2 hurt by sales & trading decline

Deutsche Bank falls 1.9% in premarket trading after posting Q2 EPS EUR0.03 vs. EUR0.06 in Q1 and EUR0.07 a year ago.

Q2 total net revenue EUR6.59B, down 6% from Q1 and down from EUR6.62B a year ago.

Total corporate and investment bank revenue at EUR3.58B fell 1% from a year ago and was down 7% from Q1; that division includes sales and trading revenue of EUR 1.91B, down 14% from a year ago and off 22% from Q1.

Total private & commercial bank revenue fell 1% to EUR2.54B Y/Y and down 4% Q/Q.

Total Deutsche asset management slid 17% to EUR561M Y/Y, and up 3% from Q1.

Q2 common equity tier 1 ratio (fully loaded) 13.7% vs. 13.4% in Q1 and 11.8% in Q2 2017.

Book value per share EUR29.83 vs. EUR29.53 in Q1 and EUR31.43 a year ago.

