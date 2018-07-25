BHP's final pay offer to Escondida mine workers looks shy of union demands

BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) has presented its final wage offer to workers at the Escondida copper mine in Chile, hoping to avoid a repeat of last year's damaging strike that lasted 44 days and rattled the global copper market.

BHP is offering miners a $27K signing bonus, up from an earlier offer of $23K, plus a 1.5% salary increase, falling well short of the bonus up to $4K and 5% salary hike demanded by the union for the ~2.5K workers at Escondida.

The union has five days for its members to vote their approval or rejection; a rejection would trigger five days of government mandated mediation that can be extended by another five days.

Escondida supplies ~5% of the world's annual copper production, and another strike could help put a floor under the copper price, which has slumped over the past six weeks to ~$6.3K/metric ton.

BHP -1.3% premarket.

ETFs: OTCPK:JJCTF, CPER, CUPM