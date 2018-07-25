Corning +3.6% on Q2 beats, upside FY guide, 16% optical growth

Corning (NYSE:GLW) gains 3.6% premarket on Q2 results that beat estimates with a 10% Y/Y revenue growth.

FY18 guidance has revenue of $11.3B (consensus: $11.03B), which would represent a 10% Y/Y growth. Previous revenue guide was for $11B. Company expects Optical Communications to grow by a high-teens percentage (was: 10%) and Environmental Tech to gain by a mid-teens percentage (was: 10%).

Revenue breakdown: Display Tech, $780M (flat Y/Y); Optical Communications, $1.02B (+16%); Specialty Materials, $343M (+2%); Environmental Tech, $317M (+21%); Life Sciences, $245M (+11%).

Key metrics: Core sales, $2.8B (+9% Y/Y); shareholder returns, $829M; SG&A expenses, $412M; R&D expenses, $243M; cash and equivalents, $2.02B.

Earnings call is scheduled for 8:30 AM Eastern with a webcast available here.

Press release

Previously: Corning beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (July 25)