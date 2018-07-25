Ladenburg invests in fintech for `gig economy' tax automation

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services (NYSEMKT:LTS) make strategic investment in Track Technologies, a San Francisco-based digital provider of tax automation for independent contractors, freelancers, and others who generate self-employed income.

A result of Landenburg's Innovation Lab, the investment enables Ladenburg to use new technology to support financial advisors affiliated with its five independent advisory and brokerage subsidiary firms.

Track Technologies calculates, withhold,s and submits quarterly estimated payments on self-employment taxes for workers who use IRS 1099 Forms. Users can connect the software to bank or credit card accounts to save time by allowing Track to synch, detect, and review transactions such as deposits and expenses, in order to notify users about income taxes owed as well as potential deductions.

Source: Press Release