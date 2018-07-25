Siligan delivered record adjusted EPS growth of 49% Y/Y

Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN) reports revenue rose 3.7% in Q2, due to higher net sales in the closures and plastic container businesses.

Metal containers business net sales dropped 0.9% to $524.9M, primarily the result of lower unit volumes of ~9%.

Closure business net sales grew 8.5% to $378.8M.

Plastic container business net sales up 8.7% to $155.4M.

Gross margin rate improved 90 bps to 16.4%.

Operating margin rate advnced 240 bps to 9.8%.

The company expects Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.74 to $0.78 and FY2018 EPS of $2.03 to $2.13.

Previously: Silgan Holdings EPS in-line, misses on revenue (July 25)